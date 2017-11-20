Facebook does a lot of creepy things, like recommending that someone befriend their father’s mistress or connecting a couple with their anonymous sperm donor from years before. But how does Facebook tease out such obscure connections? Gizmodo investigated and traced Facebook’s behavior back to what’s known as “shadow contact information” — a secret database that Facebook keeps to track everyone you might know. It collects much of this information from other users who share their address books with Facebook, so if two otherwise unrelated people both have your phone number, the company can then connect them. Alas, there’s nothing you can do about this. follow link
How Facebook Knows More about Your Personal Network than You Do
Comments about How Facebook Knows More about Your Personal Network than You Do
"Alas, there’s nothing you can do about this."
I strongly disagree. Nobody is forced to use Facebook. Don't sign up in the first place and if you did, leave and have them delete all your info. It's that simple.
The only thing that would get Facebook to change its behavior is voting with your feet. The ongoing whining about evil Facebook by people that are entirely addicted to that very network is IMHO preposterous.
"preposterous"? How about hypocritical? However, the recent remarks from one of the developers of FB lend an excuse that those tears were caused by psychological tricks. FB, et all are simply businesses, but most 'users' (ironic as that term is) think they are 'customers'. I fear those users will never understand that they are the companies PRODUCT! They are not selling us anything, we are providing them with the real product that they sell to anyone who will pay for it, apparently, that includes some foreign governments.
Does anyone have proof that "deleting" an account actually destroys the data? I seem to remember some text saying that should I ever return, all my info would instantly become available... I can only hope that my memory is not as good as theirs. 8+|
If (rather than protesting to the companies involved) we give up on every business that does something we don't like, pretty soon we're not going to be able to do anything at all.
Nonsense. Facebook is well aware of all the criticism. It's laughable to assume their customers haven't already plentifully voiced their concerns. But as it stands, Facebook believes it can simply ignore such criticism because it's not hurting their bottom line. And until now, they have been right. What some people (like myself) propose is to change exactly that.
In a free market system demand incentivizes supply. We vote with your feet and our $. We should excessively make use of that freedom.
Whilst I understand what Simon is saying and the ethos behind his comments, many of us use FB in a non-addictive way to keep in touch with friends & colleagues, many of whom live in other parts of the country or abroad. Yes, we all sign up and agree FB's policy; but it is worrying that so much interrogation of us goes on in the ways outlined in the article. Basic rule: never post what you wouldn't be happy to read on the front page of your local newspaper.
Perhaps that basic rule should be expanded to include hostile foreign governments, corporations that want your data in order to market to you more effectively, registered sex offenders, unregistered sex offenders, your ex-spouse, anyone who feels they have a grievance against you, the NSA...you get the picture.