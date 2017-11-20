 
Apple Delays the HomePod Until 2018

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Apple originally promised to ship the HomePod smart speaker in December 2017, but the company has now delayed it until early 2018, saying it needed “a little more time before it’s ready.” Although missing the holiday shopping season may give a leg up to competing products from Amazon and Google, it’s better for Apple to delay the HomePod than ship a half-baked product.favicon follow link

 

Comments about Apple Delays the HomePod Until 2018

Edward Wood  2017-11-21 12:49
"a little more time before it's ready". now if only Apple would think the same way with it's OS updates it would be nice
