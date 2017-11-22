Apple has officially delayed the HomePod until next year, and many reports indicate that, unlike the standalone Amazon Echo, it will depend on a connected iPhone for most of its smarts. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has gathered the inside story: the HomePod has been in development for over five years, was originally conceived of as a modern iPod Hi-Fi, and its designers were blindsided by the Amazon Echo. But despite the Echo’s success, Apple focused on sound quality and not voice assistant capabilities, which may prove problematic in the market. Regardless, the HomePod will have a hard time competing on audio quality alone, since you can buy several Amazon Echoes for the price of one HomePod. follow link
Why the HomePod Faces an Uphill Battle
Comments about Why the HomePod Faces an Uphill Battle
“Apple focused on sound quality and not voice assistant capabilities, which may prove problematic in the market.”
Not for my “market”! I will opt for sound quality over gimmickry - masquerading as smarts and, at no extra cost, multiple hacking opps - any day. Let the mass market choose gimmicks. My choice always will be based on the purpose of a speaker.
