Developer Marco Arment has some ideas for how Apple could restore the current MacBook Pro to the glory of the 2015 model. If nothing else, Arment suggests that Apple return to scissor key switches, since the butterfly switches in the current keyboards are disliked by many, unreliable, and expensive to repair. He also proposes removing the Touch Bar, a return to “inverted-T” arrow keys, more ports to reduce dongle dependency, better and more affordable first-party USB-C hubs, and chargers that bring back the charging LED and cable management arms. We agree with Arment, though it’s impossible to know if Apple is open to hearing and responding to such criticisms from the community.follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Marco Arment: How Apple Could Fix the MacBook Pro
Comments about Marco Arment: How Apple Could Fix the MacBook Pro
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Although I've been buying and using most every Apple product since 1978, it so often appears that Apple's designers have their heads up their butts. The latest MacBook Pro is and will never be on my shopping list. As far as I'm concerned, it's not useable. Did get the latest loaded 5K iMac, but it's too bulky to pack up and carry around.
I think he makes a couple of very good points. TouchBar is a gimmick that can be dropped or at least made entirely optional.
I disagree with him on battery life. IMHO this is one of *the* most crucial aspects of a mobile device. Obviously Apple wants to make the battery smaller (which makes the MBP lighter), but they shouldn't do that at the expense of lifetime. The internals need to save more power (as demonstrated in the past) if the battery capacity is reduced in order to preserve lifetime. Sacrificing lifetime is *not* an option.
I also disagree with him on ports. Having a universal port that can become anything a user needs is *awesome*. Obviously dongles aren't nice, but that's where buying the appropriate cables and docks come into play. There are great TB3 docks (Elgato's for example) that turn the MBP into a great desktop whenever needed. On the road, I think it's safe to assume having one dongle for USB-A and DP/HDMI when needed is acceptable. I don't care about mem cards.
I disagree with him on battery life. IMHO this is one of *the* most crucial aspects of a mobile device. Obviously Apple wants to make the battery smaller (which makes the MBP lighter), but they shouldn't do that at the expense of lifetime. The internals need to save more power (as demonstrated in the past) if the battery capacity is reduced in order to preserve lifetime. Sacrificing lifetime is *not* an option.
I also disagree with him on ports. Having a universal port that can become anything a user needs is *awesome*. Obviously dongles aren't nice, but that's where buying the appropriate cables and docks come into play. There are great TB3 docks (Elgato's for example) that turn the MBP into a great desktop whenever needed. On the road, I think it's safe to assume having one dongle for USB-A and DP/HDMI when needed is acceptable. I don't care about mem cards.
I should also mention price. The new MBP has simply become too expensive. Obviously it doesn't have to compete on price with conventional PC notebooks because most of them are quite simply cheap pieces of junk. But it should at least be compatible price-wise with its former self. In 2013 $2000 bought me the highest end 13" MBP (Core i7 at max speed, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD). The same configuration now runs me $2500 and even more if I chose what is nowadays the max capacity SSD option. But there is nothing in the TouchBar MBP that justifies a 25% price hike compared to the 2013 model.
I absolutely can see myself buying a new 13" MBP to replace my 2013 model in the near future. Hopefully by then TouchBar will be gone and battery life will have improved. But that purchase will simply not happen as long as we're talking about $2500 for a 13" MBP.
I absolutely can see myself buying a new 13" MBP to replace my 2013 model in the near future. Hopefully by then TouchBar will be gone and battery life will have improved. But that purchase will simply not happen as long as we're talking about $2500 for a 13" MBP.