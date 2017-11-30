Comments about BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Fixes a date/time formatting issue introduced in BusyCal 3.2.4. ($49.99 new for each, free update, 11.8/5.6 MB)