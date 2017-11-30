BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6, with both apps fixing persistent login prompts. BusyCal 3.2.5 fixes a date/time formatting issue introduced in version 3.2.4 (released the day before this current release), adds a faded month name to additional cells in the Month view, resolves a bug that occurred when dragging the Event to To Do List and sorting by Title, and fixes time zone menu updating in the toolbar. BusyContacts 1.2.6 can now display contact photos in a circular mask, and ensures that checking an address book in the source list selects it. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6
Comments about BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6
