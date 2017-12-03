 
BBEdit 12.0.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.0.2 with a lengthy list of 90 improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor (see “Modernized BBEdit 12 Manipulates Columnar Data and More,” 14 October 2017). BBEdit no longer submits recently opened items to the system-wide Recent Items list that appears on the Apple and Dock menus to avoid a crash, resolves several issues with FTP/SFTP, patches several memory leaks, fixes a bug that disabled menu items found by searching in the Help search field, and restores heading level indicators for entries in the function menu for Markdown documents.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99 or from an earlier version for $39.99 (upgrades for purchases made after 1 March 2017 are free). Upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)

 

Comments about BBEdit 12.0.2

Jean-Pierre SMITH  2017-12-05 08:31
App Store or Not ?

This is not really about BBEdit, but more generally about using the App store.

A couple of years ago, I have shifted towards using the App Store for the majority of my applications. Reason was: "I will no longer bother about upgrades: the App Store will remind me of their existence". I have also disregarded the "Anti-sandboxing" remarks the editors were telling me, judging these sandboxing restrictions of the App Store not to be problematic for my mundane use of the apps.

Result. I now find myself in the position where I use BBEdit 10 instead of BBEdit 12, and this is true for most of the apps I have used for ages and moved to the App Store. The App Store has failed me in my expectations that it would help me being current of app releases (true for BBEdit, for Graphic Converter, for many more).

So I am now reverting back to downloading installers from the developers' websites. I no longer trust the App Store for helping me seeing track of updates.

FWIW.
Josh Centers  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-12-05 09:33
I consider the Mac App Store effectively dead until Apple does something with it.
