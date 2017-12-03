Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.0.2 with a lengthy list of 90 improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor (see “Modernized BBEdit 12 Manipulates Columnar Data and More,” 14 October 2017). BBEdit no longer submits recently opened items to the system-wide Recent Items list that appears on the Apple and Dock menus to avoid a crash, resolves several issues with FTP/SFTP, patches several memory leaks, fixes a bug that disabled menu items found by searching in the Help search field, and restores heading level indicators for entries in the function menu for Markdown documents.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99 or from an earlier version for $39.99 (upgrades for purchases made after 1 March 2017 are free). Upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)