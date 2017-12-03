Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 8.0.4 with improvements for the recently updated automation and clipboard utility (see “Keyboard Maestro 8 Automates Even More of Your Mac Life,” 9 October 2017). The release adds “increases” and “decreases” options to the MIDI controller change trigger, adds more clipboard flavor exclusions for Microsoft Word to avoid a longstanding bookmark link issue, ensures that the Clipboard Switcher Info button setting is remembered, fixes a bug that prevented some fields from being edited in disabled actions, and fixes the Command-K action to toggle the Action Selector. Keyboard Maestro 8 costs $36, and upgrades from previous versions are $25. Anyone who purchased after 1 March 2017 is eligible for a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Related Articles
Keyboard Maestro 8.0.4
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Keyboard Maestro 8.0.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.