TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 4 December 2017

Keyboard Maestro 8.0.4 -- Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 8.0.4 with improvements for the recently updated automation and clipboard utility (see “Keyboard Maestro 8 Automates Even More of Your Mac Life,” 9 October 2017). The release adds “increases” and “decreases” options to the MIDI controller change trigger, adds more clipboard flavor exclusions for Microsoft Word to avoid a longstanding bookmark link issue, ensures that the Clipboard Switcher Info button setting is remembered, fixes a bug that prevented some fields from being edited in disabled actions, and fixes the Command-K action to toggle the Action Selector. Keyboard Maestro 8 costs $36, and upgrades from previous versions are $25. Anyone who purchased after 1 March 2017 is eligible for a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

BBEdit 12.0.2 -- Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.0.2 with a lengthy list of 90 improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor (see “Modernized BBEdit 12 Manipulates Columnar Data and More,” 14 October 2017). BBEdit no longer submits recently opened items to the system-wide Recent Items list that appears on the Apple and Dock menus to avoid a crash, resolves several issues with FTP/SFTP, patches several memory leaks, fixes a bug that disabled menu items found by searching in the Help search field, and restores heading level indicators for entries in the function menu for Markdown documents.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99 or from an earlier version for $39.99 (upgrades for purchases made after 1 March 2017 are free). Upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)

BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.5 and BusyContacts 1.2.6, with both apps fixing persistent login prompts. BusyCal 3.2.5 also addresses a date/time formatting issue introduced in version 3.2.4 (released the day before 3.2.5), adds a faded month name to additional cells in the Month view, resolves a bug that occurred when dragging an event to the To Do list and sorting by title, and fixes time zone menu updating in the toolbar. BusyContacts 1.2.6 can now display contact photos in a circular mask and ensures that checking an address book in the source list selects it. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

LaunchBar 6.9.3 -- Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9.3 to address a few bugs in the just-released version 6.9.2, which in turn fixed a bug that prevented Recent Documents of apps not updating in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and improved 1Password info browsing to allow opening of URLs. The keyboard-based launcher adds support for the subscription, non-subscription, and Setapp versions of Ulysses; enables LaunchBar Actions to use images stored in an app’s asset catalog; resolves an issue with emoji icons being cut off in 10.12 Sierra; fixes missing contact images for contacts that are stored in multiple accounts; and adds support for sending selected text to macOS Sharing Actions that normally support only sending files. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Default Folder X 5.1.9 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.9, adding a new Recently Closed submenu to the Finder’s Window menu. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility properly hides file extensions when the Hide Extension checkbox is selected in a Save dialog, provides better workarounds for a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented Default Folder X from knowing which item was selected in a file dialog, correctly handles Desktop and Documents folders on iCloud, fixes a potential crash that could occur when Default Folder X relaunched the Finder, and adds an option to make Default Folder X use color icons in its toolbar (via a Terminal command). ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.0 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

