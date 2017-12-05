The most radical interface change on the iPhone X is the disappearance of the familiar Home button, which frees up a lot of space for a larger display. But the loss of the Home button means that Apple had to replace its functions with a variety of new gestures. Raluca Budiu of the Nielsen Norman Group explores the interface challenges that gestures face, including discoverability, memorabilty, and swipe ambiguity. Although Budiu identifies some areas where Apple’s approach with the iPhone X stumbles, she praises the Home line as a reminder of the iPhone X’s new gestural needs. If you have or are getting an iPhone X, it’s worth reading this piece to understand how it changes the iPhone user experience.follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iPhone X Reveals the Pros and Cons of Gestures
Comments about iPhone X Reveals the Pros and Cons of Gestures
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Budiu needs to proofread her article. In the discussion of gestures for app and page switching, "swipe left" and "swipe right" appear to have been interchanged, which puzzled me (I thought maybe I was misremembering which gesture was which). Then in the paragraph about the new "Done" on-screen button to stop app-delete mode, Budiu says the button is in the upper left corner while the accompanying screen shot shows it in the upper right. Doesn't invalidate the critique of the X UI changes, but sure confuses the hell out of me when I try to replicate Budiu's described results.