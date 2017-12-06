Amazon Prime Video Comes to Apple TV

Yes, Virginia, there is an Amazon Prime Video app on the Apple TV. You’ll have to search for it in the App Store because it’s so new that it’s not yet featured anywhere. Once you’ve installed it on your Apple TV, you can browse without logging in, but unsurprisingly, to watch anything, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account.





Usually, I’d insert something snarky here about how no, this app is not available for the third-generation Apple TV and never will be. But surprise, Amazon Prime Video is also available on the third-generation Apple TV, as demonstrated by Doug Miller on Twitter! Third-generation Apple TV buffs, your faith has been rewarded. And you have to wonder how long Amazon has been sitting on this app.

After you sign in, it looks pretty much as you’d expect, with a set of links across the top. Search is most prominent, followed by a link to the main Home screen for browsing. Then it lists various content collections (including Originals, Movies, TV, and Kids), purchased items in Video Library, things you’ve marked for later in Watchlist, and Settings.





Individual shows show up in horizontally scrolling lists organized by various categories, much like the Netflix app, and clicking any one of them displays more information about the show and lets you play it.





We’ll be exploring the Amazon Prime Video app more, but let us know in the comments if you find any unexpected features.