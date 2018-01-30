 
DealBITS Discount: Save 50% on Swift Publisher 5

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Congratulations to Frank Carroll at pobox.com, Glenn Gray at yahoo.com, Per F. Christensen at gmail.com, Scribner Messenger at messengerconnection.com, and Warren Bumpus at gmail.com, whose entries were chosen randomly in the last DealBITS drawing and who each received a copy of BeLight Software’s print design app Swift Publisher 5. We presume they will all soon have flyers, brochures, and postcards for everyone to see.

Don’t fret if you didn’t win, since BeLight Software is offering a whopping 50 percent discount off Swift Publisher 5 through 25 December 2017, dropping the price from $19.99 to $9.99. To take advantage of this exclusive discount for TidBITS readers, use this link.

Thanks to the 244 people who entered this DealBITS drawing!

 

Comments about DealBITS Discount: Save 50% on Swift Publisher 5

Dave Watts  2018-01-30 15:24
Bought two days ago - the deal was still live. Very pleased so far with the software.
