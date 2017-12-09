Slack has released version 3.0 of its Mac desktop client, a major new release for the group messaging system and collaboration tool that uses less memory and starts up faster — particularly when you have a lot of workspaces. The app now flips between workspaces more quickly, helps you identify which workspaces you are currently signed out of (with a lock badge icon), improves the speed of reload during drag and drop operations, moves the sidebar out of the way when viewing full-screen video, fixes some crashes experienced in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and ensures that scrolling through messages is flicker-free. (Free from Slack and the Mac App Store, 71 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Slack for Mac 3.0
