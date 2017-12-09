Firefox 57.01

It's been over a year since we covered Firefox in the TidBITS Watchlist (see "Firefox 49.0," 22 September 2016), but the new Mozilla release of Firefox 57 (dubbed Firefox Quantum) is definitely worth mentioning with its speed enhancements, revamped user interface, and improved memory usage. Firefox Quantum's browser core has been overhauled with a new CSS engine that takes better advantage of processors with multiple cores that are optimized for low power consumption. The tab you're viewing now gets prioritized over all others to make better use of system resources, and video decoding is shut down when the tab playing the media is sent to the background or the video is not visible on the screen. The new release also brings a unified address and search bar, a revamped new tab page that includes top visited sites, and an expanded section in preferences to manage all website permissions. (Free, 52.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)