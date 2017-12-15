It should come as no surprise that Ajit Pai’s FCC has voted to eliminate Obama-era net neutrality rules that prevented Internet service providers from blocking, throttling, or prioritizing Internet traffic, among much else. At Ars Technica, Jon Brodkin outlines what happened, how we got here, and what comes next. Given the overwhelming and bipartisan support for net neutrality from most Americans, the FCC’s move will likely draw challenges both in the courts and in Congress. follow link
FCC Votes to Abolish Net Neutrality
Comments about FCC Votes to Abolish Net Neutrality
Overwhelming bipartisan support from most Americans? Really? Don’t you mean most LIBERAL Americans? Or most LEFTIST Americans? Remember, too, that there’s nothing neutral about “Net Neutrality”. Obama’s edict sought to put the internet under government control. The government isn’t neutral. It’s leftist. It’s statist. And you know damn effing well -- or you should -- that such a state of affairs will lead, over time, to corruption, control, and censorship of those who oppose the government. Doesn’t that bother you? It should.