AgileBits has released 1Password 6.8.5 to improve how the 1Password Extension communicates with the Google Chrome Web browser. The update also optimizes the logic around how rich icons are requested, regularly updates 1Password.com account profiles to ensure that they’re displaying the correct information for used devices, increases the timeout used to connect to the 1Password mini process, and corrects an issue where in-app purchase subscriptions wouldn’t be applied to a 1Password.com account. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
1Password 6.8.5
Comments about 1Password 6.8.5
