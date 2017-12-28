MoneyWiz 2.7.1

SilverWiz released MoneyWiz 2.7 with a number of improvements for the Mac app in early December, as well as adding Face ID support for the iPhone X to its iOS app. The personal finance manager also added the capability to manually update stock price updates that are available on Yahoo (but missing historical data), fixed a bug where auto-skip changes the sign of the transaction, resolved an issue where a budget transfer in a past period remains after deleting one of the budgets, and increased the speed of Yodlee financial data connections.

Later in December, SilverWiz updated the Mac and iOS editions of MoneyWiz to version 2.7.1 to improve duplicates recognition with SaltEdge transactions, fix a bug with disconnecting an OB account on Mac, and fix several crashes. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 27.2 MB, release notes for versions 2.7 and 2.7.1, 10.8+)