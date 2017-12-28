 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Watchlist | 28 Dec 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

MoneyWiz 2.7.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

In early December, SilverWiz released the Mac version of MoneyWiz 2.7 with a number of improvements and added Face ID support for the iPhone X to its iOS app. The personal finance manager also lets you manually update stock price updates that are available on Yahoo (but missing historical data), fixed a bug where auto-skip changes the sign of the transaction, resolved an issue where a budget transfer in a past period remains after deleting one of the budgets, and increased the speed of Yodlee financial data connections.

Later in December, SilverWiz updated the Mac and iOS editions of MoneyWiz to version 2.7.1 to improve duplicate recognition with SaltEdge transactions, fix a bug with disconnecting an OB account, and fix several crashes. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 27.2 MB, release notes for versions 2.7 and 2.7.1, 10.8+)

 

Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
 

Comments about MoneyWiz 2.7.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Brian S  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2018-01-08 21:28
"$59.99 annual subscription" deters me immediately. Being a developer myself, it's easy to relate to needing recurring income but as a consumer it feels like being held hostage. Many competitor's Mac products offer standard perpetual licenses, so MW is bucking the status quo.
Reply
 