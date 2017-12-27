 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Watchlist | 27 Dec 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

Bookends 13.0.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.0.2 with automated repair of damaged indexes (resulting in fewer suggestions to rebuild) and improved cloud sync to minimize requests for authentication from Apple. The reference management tool also updates Copy Citation and scanning to work with Microsoft Word 16.x, updates import from Google Scholar to deal with changes made by Google, improves detection of a linked word processor, fixes a bug that prevented PDF page numbers from being updated in the reference edit pane/window, and improves metatag searches (so tha they work when tags contain spaces).

A free trial that’s fully functional for up to 50 references is available. If you purchased a Bookends license more than 2 years ago (Bookends licenses provide 2 years of free updates), you can upgrade to version 13 for $39.99. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $39.99 upgrade, 45.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Daniel Goldblatt, KHarrison, Robert Carpenter, and
Mark Ingle for their generous support!
 

Comments about Bookends 13.0.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 