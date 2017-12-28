SEE Finance 2.0.2

Scimonoce Software released SEE Finance 2.0 in early December, a major update for the personal finance app that was rebuilt alongside its new iOS app. New features include inline transaction entry, support for storing files on iCloud Drive, automatic creation and updating of transfer transactions, a calendar view for transactions, and transaction tags. The new release also improves investment transaction entry and tracking, adds new reporting capabilities, improves budgeting, and brings redesigned Scheduled Transactions along with a new “pending” transactions option. SEE Finance 2 now requires macOS 10.12 Sierra or later (a big step up from version 1’s minimum requirement of 10.6 Snow Leopard).

At the end of December, SEE Finance was updated to version 2.0.2 with improved duplicate transaction checking, improved CSV file exporting for reports, and a bug fix that adjusted the dates sent for download connections.

Because SEE Finance 2.0 is essentially an entirely new piece of software, Scimonoce Software notes on its Upgrade page that some of the features available in version 1 are not available in version 2 — including loan amortization schedules, transaction filters, memorized transactions, automatic file backups, and built-in Web browsers for downloading files from institution Web sites. Scimonoce Software plans to add these features in with future updates.

SEE Finance 2 for the Mac is available from the Scimonoce Software Web site and from the Mac App Store for $39.99 (a $10 reduction from version 1), and the SEE Finance 2 iOS app is priced at $4.99. There are no upgrade pricing options for the Mac app, though a free 30-day trial is available to download. Additionally, SEE Finance 2 is on sale from the Scimonoce Software Web site for $29.99 for an unspecified limited time. ($39.99 new, free update from version 2, 24.3 MB, 10.12+)