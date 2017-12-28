 
Watchlist | 28 Dec 2017

VLC Media Player 2.2.8

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

VideoLAN released VLC 2.2.7 in late November to fix a compatibility issue with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and resolve a regression in ASS subtitle decoding. The open-source media player also fixed an AVI read/write overflow, resolved an issue with AAC 7.1 channels detection, and addressed a crash with the libavcodec module (VLC’s built-in decoding engine).

The update mechanism on macOS was also fixed in version 2.2.7, which may make auto-updating from older versions of VLC to version 2.2.8 fail — requiring you to download the latest version from the VideoLAN Web site. (Free, 35.1 MB, release notes)

 

