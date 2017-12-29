The popular Ulysses writing app for the Mac and iOS has been updated to version 12.2 with a number of Mac-specific bug fixes. A 2016 Apple Design Award Winner, Ulysses recently tied BBEdit in our recent survey of Markdown-capable editors (see “Your Favorite Mac Markdown Editors,” 26 July 2017).

Releasing version 12.0 in October, the Mac edition of Ulysses added the capability to search and replace newlines and tabs, ensured correct export of marked tags to HTML or EPUB, improved the scrolling editor and resizing of sidebars, and added shortcuts to move lines up or down.

While previously added to the previous iOS-focused version 12.1, Ulysses 12.2 adds the high contrast D12 editor theme with its streamlined use of color as the Mac default. The update also fixes a crash when printing on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, improves scrolling when using Typewriter Mode, corrects large paragraph spacing below image previews, improves pasting of content from specialized clipboard apps (such as Paste), and ensures that moving paragraphs via shortcuts now always scrolls the editor.

Ulysses has moved to a subscription model (see “Ulysses Writing App Moves to Subscription Pricing,” 10 August 2017), which costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually for access to both Mac and iOS apps (a student discount is also available for $10.99). It’s available from the Mac App Store (which offers a 14-day free trial on all devices), as well as part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 21 MB, release notes, 10.11+)