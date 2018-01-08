Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.8 to fix a crash in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that occurred when saving or loading files that use certain fonts. The powerful word processor also eliminates a crash that could occur when visiting the Language preference pane (particularly after multiple visits), ensures that the Malayalam language uses left-to-right writing mode, and fixes issues with imported Japanese text that could be garbled by incorrect text encoding. Nisus Writer Express 3.5.8 received the same fixes. ($79 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 225 MB, release notes, 10.8.5+)
