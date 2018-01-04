 
Chase Freedom Offers 5% Cash Back for Apple Pay Usage

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Those with a Chase Freedom credit card can earn 5% cash back — up to $1500 — during the first three months of 2018 when you use your card with Apple Pay (along with competing mobile wallets Chase Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay). You’ll have to activate the cash-back bonus on Chase’s Web site.Generic Globefollow link

 

bhoberman101  2018-01-04 14:51
To clarify, it’s 5% back on purchases up to $1500, so the maximum cash back is $75.
Yorick  2018-01-04 15:56
So basically the same as DiscoverCard 5% cash-back (they pick new categories every quarter) or US Bank's Cash+ 5% cash back (you pick new categories every quater) except those work regardless of whether you use ApplePay or not - of course I use ApplePay whenever I can.
