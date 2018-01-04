Comments about Chase Freedom Offers 5% Cash Back for Apple Pay Usage

Those with a Chase Freedom credit card can earn 5% cash back — up to $1500 — during the first three months of 2018 when you use your card with Apple Pay (along with competing mobile wallets Chase Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay). You’ll have to activate the cash-back bonus on Chase’s Web site.