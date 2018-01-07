VMware Fusion 10.1

VMware has released version 10.1 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions with improved guest support for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. In particular, it addresses an issue where using Microsoft Office to save modified files to a VMware shared folder would fail, and resolves appearances of a black screen after exiting Unity view and a gray border around a guest window after switching to Unity view.

VMware notes a known issue affecting Macs with Intel Skylake processors (see “Apple Updates 12-inch MacBook, Bumps MacBook Air RAM,” 19 April 2016) and Intel Kaby Lake processors (see “Apple Beefs Up iMac and MacBook Lines, Teases the iMac Pro,” 6 June 2017) that are running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, where Windows 10 virtual machines display glitches when the resolution is greater than 4096 pixels.

VMware Fusion 10 costs $79 for the standard edition and $159 for Fusion Pro (a $40 decrease from the previous release). Those with Fusion 7, 8, or 8.5 licenses can upgrade for $49 (standard) or $119 (Pro). Purchases of version 8.5 made on or after 22 August 2017 are eligible for a free upgrade. You can download a free trial from this VMware store page. ($79.99/$159.99 new, $49/$119 upgrades, free update from version 10, 470 MB, release notes, 10.11+)