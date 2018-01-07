St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.2, making a number of improvements to how the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility works with iCloud Drive. The release updates the Compress command to now archive multiple items within any subfolder in a file dialog’s file list, adds a preference to choose between color and monochrome icons for the toolbar icons, badges application-specific folders on iCloud Drive with the app’s icon, corrects display and navigation of folders on iCloud Drive (including the Desktop and Documents folders), ensures correct tracking of iCloud Drive’s recent files and folders menus in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and fixes a bug that could result in iCloud Drive folder not being recognized in certain situations. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.0 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Default Folder X 5.2
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to John Yaeger, Catherine Venturini, Christine Kent,
and Gerard van Herk for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to John Yaeger, Catherine Venturini, Christine Kent,
and Gerard van Herk for their generous support!
Comments about Default Folder X 5.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.