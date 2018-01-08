ExtraBITS for 8 January 2018

In ExtraBITS this week, Chase Freedom is offering cash back to Apple Pay users, and Apple loosens an App Store rule that was hurting small businesses.

Chase Freedom Offers 5% Cash Back for Apple Pay Usage -- Those with a Chase Freedom credit card can earn 5% cash back on up to $1500 in combined purchases during the first three months of 2018 when you use your card with Apple Pay (along with competing mobile wallets Chase Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay). You’ll have to activate the cash-back bonus on Chase’s Web site.

Apple Relents on Templated Apps and Drops Developer Fee for Nonprofits -- We reported previously that Apple had started banning apps built using templates or app generators — tools relied on by small businesses and organizations that couldn’t afford their own developers. After significant criticism, Apple has now revised its rules with a compromise: templated apps are kosher, as long as they are issued by the provider of the app’s content, rather than the company that makes the app generator. That will require such organizations to pay for the $99-per-year Apple Developer Program. Separately, Apple said it would start waiving the developer fee for nonprofits and government agencies in early 2018.

