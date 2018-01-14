Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9.4 to fix various scripts that deal with phone numbers not working on macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra (including Call with iPhone, Call with Skype, Call with FaceTime, and Send iMessage). The keyboard-based launcher also fixes a bug introduced in version 6.9.3 where the Compose iMessage action would send a file attachment instead of a text, resolves an issue with reminder notifications not working properly on High Sierra, and fixes an issue where an empty window would become visible when using the SwitchResX screen resolution utility. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Comments about LaunchBar 6.9.4
