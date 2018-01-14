Comments about LaunchBar 6.9.4

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Fixes scripts that deal with phone numbers not working on macOS 10.13.s High Sierra. ($29 new, free update, 14.6 MB)