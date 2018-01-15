 
EagleFiler 1.8.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.2, which now allows tag names to contain spaces (improving interoperability with Finder tags). The document organization and archiving app improves tag auto-completion, brings back support for the system Share toolbar button (removed in version 1.6.5), stops attempting to import iCloud Drive temporary files , works around a macOS bug that could cause text in the records list to be unreadably condensed, resolves a PDFKit issue that could prevent ejecting an encrypted library, and updates a number of sections in the help manual. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

 

Comments about EagleFiler 1.8.2

