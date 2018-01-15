C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.2, which now allows tag names to contain spaces (improving interoperability with Finder tags). The document organization and archiving app improves tag auto-completion, brings back support for the system Share toolbar button (removed in version 1.6.5), stops attempting to import iCloud Drive temporary files , works around a macOS bug that could cause text in the records list to be unreadably condensed, resolves a PDFKit issue that could prevent ejecting an encrypted library, and updates a number of sections in the help manual. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
EagleFiler 1.8.2
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about EagleFiler 1.8.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.