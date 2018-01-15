Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.8 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, displaying a message if a sync hasn’t completed when trying to quit Quicken and enabling you to sync asset accounts between two Macs. When you click on Edit Accounts in Preferences, the app now logs you into your account without requiring you to re-enter credentials. The update also fixes a bug where different currency symbols would appear in the Projected Balances chart, resolves an issue where the online balance date didn’t get updated if the balance didn’t change between downloads, and addresses a handful of the top crashing issues. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Quicken 4.6.8
Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
Comments about Quicken 4.6.8
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.