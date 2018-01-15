Comments about Quicken 4.6.8

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Adds a new message warning when a sync hasn’t completed when trying to quit Quicken. ($74.99 new, free update from Quicken 2017)