TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 15 January 2018

Quicken 4.6.8 -- Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.8 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app that displays a message if a sync hasn’t completed when you try to quit and lets you sync asset accounts between two Macs. The update also doesn’t require you to re-enter credentials after clicking Edit Accounts, fixes a bug that displayed different currency symbols in the Projected Balances chart, resolves an issue where the online balance date didn’t get updated if the balance didn’t change between downloads, and addresses a handful of the top crashing issues. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Quicken 4.6.8.

EagleFiler 1.8.2 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.2, which now allows tag names to contain spaces to improve interoperability with Finder tags. The document organization and archiving app now also improves tag auto-completion, brings back support for the macOS Share toolbar button, stops attempting to import iCloud Drive temporary files, works around a macOS bug that could cause text in the records list to be unreadably condensed, and resolves a PDFKit issue that could prevent ejecting an encrypted library. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

Read/post comments about EagleFiler 1.8.2.

LaunchBar 6.9.4 -- Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9.4 to fix various scripts that deal with phone numbers not working on macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra (including Call with iPhone, Call with Skype, Call with FaceTime, and Send iMessage). The keyboard-based launcher also fixes a bug introduced in version 6.9.3 where the Compose iMessage action would send a file attachment instead of a text, resolves an issue with reminder notifications not working properly in High Sierra, and addresses an issue where an empty window would become visible when using the SwitchResX screen resolution utility. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about LaunchBar 6.9.4.