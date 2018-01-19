AgileBits has released 1Password 6.8.6, reimplementing iCloud sync using Apple’s native iCloud framework for faster and more stable synchronization. The update also fixes a bug that prevented viewing of an attachment more than once, ensures that Quick Look windows close when 1Password is locked, and prevents 1Password from requesting rich icons for items with invalid URLs. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)