Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.5.6, updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.5 to deal with important compatibility fixes for Skype 8. The “charmingly simple” audio recording app also adds support for full VoIP capture when using the Scopia Desktop video conferencing app, ensures Piezo’s popover behaves as expected in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, works as expected when a device with very high sample rates (above 192 kHz) is in use, and corrects an issue with audio playback from single-channel devices to properly provide both channels. ($19 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
