Ergonis has released Typinator 7.4, improving the text-expansion tool’s Quick Search feature, which finds all items that match certain keywords or phrases. The feature now displays all matches in a scrollable list instead of limiting the list of matching items to the height of the screen (displaying only the most relevant items). The update also now works with text entered via the Mac's Keyboard Viewer, improves suggestions for AutoCorrections in the New Item window, fixes a bug that produced the previous expansion when two abbreviations were typed in quick succession, improves appearance of abbreviations with prefixes and suffixes in Quick Search matches, and fixes feedback sounds that did not play when certain expansions were triggered from Quick Search. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 7.7 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
