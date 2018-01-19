Ulysses 12.3

The popular Ulysses writing app for the Mac and iOS has been updated to version 12.3, adding back the Services submenu to the Editor contextual menu. The update also fixes an issue with entering Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (CJK) characters into the editor search field, adds the Command-Option-Control-C keyboard shortcut for copying X-Callback URLs, improves PDF export performance when using underlines, and fixes a crash that occurred when exporting to DOCX with fonts that had only bold styles.

Ulysses costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually for access to both Mac and iOS apps (a student discount is also available for $10.99). It’s available from the Mac App Store (which offers a 14-day free trial on all devices), as well as part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 21 MB, release notes, 10.11+)