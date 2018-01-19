 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.

 

 

Pick an apple! 
Become a TidBITS member!
 

 

TidBITS Watchlist
 
 
Watchlist | 19 Jan 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

Ulysses 12.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

The popular Ulysses writing app for the Mac and iOS has been updated to version 12.3, adding back the Services submenu to the Editor contextual menu. The update also fixes an issue with entering Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (CJK) characters into the editor search field, adds the Command-Option-Control-C keyboard shortcut for copying X-Callback URLs, improves PDF export performance when using underlines, and fixes a crash that occurred when exporting to DOCX with fonts that had only bold styles.

Ulysses costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually for access to both Mac and iOS apps (a student discount is also available for $10.99). It’s available from the Mac App Store (which offers a 14-day free trial on all devices), as well as part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 21 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
 

Comments about Ulysses 12.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 