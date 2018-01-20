Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.3, adding events and reminders to Spotlight search results in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The calendar app also improves support for repeating Facebook events, hides extra Google Hangout and Google Meet notes sent by Google Calendar, conceals HTML tags in notes, and fixes an issue on High Sierra where event tooltips could appear upside down. Additionally, using AppleScript to add multiple items no longer requires a delay between each parse sentence command. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 15.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Fantastical 2.4.5
Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
Comments about Fantastical 2.4.5
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.