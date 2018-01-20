Comments about Fantastical 2.4.5

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Adds events and reminders to Spotlight search results in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($49.99 new, free update, 15.3 MB)