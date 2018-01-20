 
Watchlist | 20 Jan 2018

Fantastical 2.4.5

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.3, adding events and reminders to Spotlight search results in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The calendar app also improves support for repeating Facebook events, hides extra Google Hangout and Google Meet notes sent by Google Calendar, conceals HTML tags in notes, and fixes an issue on High Sierra where event tooltips could appear upside down. Additionally, using AppleScript to add multiple items no longer requires a delay between each parse sentence command. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 15.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

