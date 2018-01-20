Uncomplex has released Mailplane 3.7.2, adding support for the new Google Calendar in OS X 10.11 El Capitan (fixing display issues in the full month and “find a time” views). The Gmail-specific email client adds Clearbit Connect as a plug-in, prevents automatic unpacking of tar.gz files if “Open downloads automatically” is unchecked, fixes return link handling in conjunction with Evernote, updates WebKit to the latest version, and adjusts the OAuth dialog due to recent Google changes. ($24.95 new, free update, 64.8 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
