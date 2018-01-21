 
GraphicConverter 10.5.4

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.5.4, a maintenance release for the graphic conversion and editing utility. The update adds HEIC export capabilities via an external helper tool (requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra), a separate text antialias option, support for Mailplane 3 as an email application, and a new Copy XMP Face Names to XMP Persons contextual menu item. It also improves the speed of thumbnail and preview creation/display in the browser, improves the manual sort option, provides a two-image advance option for slideshows on two-monitor setups, and updates the Japanese, French, and Danish localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 181 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

