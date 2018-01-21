Microsoft Office 2016 16.9

Jumping from version 15.41 (released in mid-December, 2017), Microsoft has released version 16.9 of its Office 2016 application suite with the addition of real-time collaborative editing. For Word and PowerPoint, you’ll need to save your documents to OneDrive or SharePoint Online and then send an invite to collaborators (Microsoft notes that Windows users need to be running PowerPoint 2010 or later). You’ll need an Office 365 subscription for Excel, as well as upload to or create a new workbook on OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or a SharePoint Online library.

Office 2016 also adds AutoSave capabilities to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, allowing Office 365 subscribers to enable this for files stored on OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or SharePoint Online. The three apps also improve discovery of documents stored in your frequently used sites and groups in the Open menu, while Excel adds new charts (such as funnel, sunburst, and histogram) and improves support for filters in a PivotTable.

PowerPoint enables you to trim content from the beginning or end of an audio or video clip, and adds support for using your mouse as a laser pointer for improved focus during presentations. Outlook adds gestures for archiving (swiping left with two fingers) or deleting (swiping right) email from your Inbox. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)