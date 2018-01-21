 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Watchlist | 21 Jan 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

Microsoft Office 2016 16.9

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

In a major jump from December’s version 15.41 of Office 2016, Microsoft has now released version 16.9 with the addition of real-time collaborative editing. For Word and PowerPoint, you’ll need to save your documents to OneDrive or SharePoint Online and then send an invitation to collaborators (Microsoft notes that Windows users need to be running PowerPoint 2010 or later). Collaborative editing in Excel requires an Office 365 subscription and spreadsheets saved to OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or a SharePoint Online library.

Office 2016 also adds AutoSave to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, allowing Office 365 subscribers to enable the feature for files stored on OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or SharePoint Online. The three apps also improve discovery of documents stored in your frequently used sites and groups in the Open menu.

In app-specific changes, Excel gains new charts (including funnel, sunburst, and histogram) and improves support for filters in a PivotTable. PowerPoint enables you to trim content from the beginning or end of an audio or video clip, and adds support for using your mouse as a laser pointer for improved focus during presentations. Outlook adds gestures for archiving (swiping left with two fingers) or deleting (swiping right) email from your Inbox. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)

 

Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
 

Comments about Microsoft Office 2016 16.9

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Doug Lerner  2018-01-22 22:45
Unlike Google Apps though, you still can't easily share with yourself. If your document is open on your Mac and you try to open the same document in iOS you get a message saying the document is locked by you and it offers to make a copy.

With Google Apps you can open the same document simultaneously on different devices and have your changes sync immediately.
Reply
hinami  2018-01-23 00:47
This has effectively broken EndNote compatibility .. users have been advised by EndNote to either downgrade to Word 15, sign up for a beta patch, or wait for the public release of their patch in late January / early February.
Reply
 