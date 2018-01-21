Microsoft Office 2016 16.9

In a major jump from December’s version 15.41 of Office 2016, Microsoft has now released version 16.9 with the addition of real-time collaborative editing. For Word and PowerPoint, you’ll need to save your documents to OneDrive or SharePoint Online and then send an invitation to collaborators (Microsoft notes that Windows users need to be running PowerPoint 2010 or later). Collaborative editing in Excel requires an Office 365 subscription and spreadsheets saved to OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or a SharePoint Online library.

Office 2016 also adds AutoSave to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, allowing Office 365 subscribers to enable the feature for files stored on OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or SharePoint Online. The three apps also improve discovery of documents stored in your frequently used sites and groups in the Open menu.

In app-specific changes, Excel gains new charts (including funnel, sunburst, and histogram) and improves support for filters in a PivotTable. PowerPoint enables you to trim content from the beginning or end of an audio or video clip, and adds support for using your mouse as a laser pointer for improved focus during presentations. Outlook adds gestures for archiving (swiping left with two fingers) or deleting (swiping right) email from your Inbox. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)