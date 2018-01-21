 
Watchlist | 21 Jan 2018

DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.17

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.17. All three editions of DEVONthink make PDF annotations and text entered into PDF forms searchable, improve link insertion into plain text and Markdown documents, enable you to customize colors of Markdown documents, and resume playback of audio files after closing and reopening. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Office editions add support for sheets (table-like data) created with the DEVONthink To Go iOS app (version 2.4 or later), and enable you to search databases via URL command.

DEVONthink Pro Office improves its Web interface to be compatible with current Web browsers (including Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge), and ensures that importing email messages via drag-and-drop skips already imported messages. DEVONnote receives the link insertion improvement in plain text documents only, and it receives several of the bug fix and reliability improvements added to the other apps. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

 

Comments about DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.17

