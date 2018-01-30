 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Problem Solving | 30 Jan 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (3)

Fixing PDFs Whose Pages Render as Black Rectangles

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Thanks to our coverage of the problems PDFKit has faced in Sierra and High Sierra (see the article series “PDFKit Problems”), I occasionally hear from readers who are having troubles of one sort or another with PDFs. Most of the time, the problems are limited to a single corrupt PDF that might be viewable or printable with Acrobat Reader instead of Preview, but sometimes the concerns go deeper.

TidBITS reader Chris Lee wrote to ask if I’d heard of issues with a PDF’s thumbnails rendering correctly, but each actual page showing as a single large black rectangle in the latest version of Preview under macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra. When he sent me the PDF, it opened and displayed fine in Preview on my Mac, running the same versions of macOS and Preview. Curious!


Nothing I suggested made any difference, but after some more research, Chris Lee reported back with the solution, which he found in a thread in the Apple Support Communities. In that discussion, which also revolved around Preview and High Sierra, the problematic PDFs had been scanned in Image Capture and opened fine on other Macs.

The solution may have been simple, but it was far from obvious. User oakcan reported suffering from the same problem and resolved it by calibrating his display. Chris Lee said that recalibrating the display worked for him too.

To get started with that, open System Preferences > Displays > Color, and click the Calibrate button. That opens Apple’s built-in Display Calibrator app, which provides an assistant-aided set of steps to calibrate your display — the specific steps may vary between displays.


It’s hard to imagine what set of dependencies could cause a display profile to blow out the rendering of PDF pages, but not thumbnails. But there you have it — if you’re seeing black rectangles for PDF pages in Preview in High Sierra, try calibrating your display.

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Jeff Evans, Don Frazer, Sita Likuski, and Dan
Hinckley for their generous support!
 

Comments about Fixing PDFs Whose Pages Render as Black Rectangles

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Paul  2018-01-30 11:52
I haven't seen this one before as far as I can remember.
Far more often I get maintenance reports from service providers that purport to be PDFs, but simply don't register on a Mac or iDevice. The emails that deliver them can seem empty or are unresponsive. These pseudo PDF's are created by Adobe Acrobat and can only be read by its reader. What I do with these is reply along these lines: "Hi, Your email XYZ appears to be empty, is something amiss? Sent from my iPad." Then they'll tell me to install Adobe Acrobat and I'll ask them to send bog standard PDFs without frills, because it has to be readable on any device within our organisation without adaptation. Problem solved. Most of the time they are very surprised to learn that they were sending non-standard proprietary stuff.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2018-01-30 12:09
I'll bet that the PDFs they're creating are actually coming out of some system that has third-party PDF creation code baked in. Acrobat Reader is generally the best at being able to read any PDF, so these developers don't bother to test with Preview or other PDF readers and may be doing non-standard or even incorrect things without realizing.
Reply
John Robinson  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2018-01-30 13:26
On my 17,1 iMac, the only calibration change I can make is white point. I have old profiles from previous Mac monitors still stored away, and they change the color of the 17,1 iMac screen, but there is no calibration color changing other than white point on the 17,1 iMac. Maybe I missed it. Not sure how this will effect the black pdf. I have seen the black boxes, when I save a website as a pdf, but it is only from one website so far.
Reply
 