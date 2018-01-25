Apple has released iTunes 12.7.3, which paves the way for compatibility with the upcoming release of the Apple HomePod (see "HomePod Arrives February 9th, Multi-Room Audio to Follow Later in 2018," 23 January 2018). The update brings an improved AirPlay menu that enables you to choose the HomePod for streaming, as well as control what plays next from Apple Music (subscription required). As always, if you find any other changes with the user interface or behavior, let us know in the comments. (Free, 264 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.10.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Related Articles
iTunes 12.7.3
TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about iTunes 12.7.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.