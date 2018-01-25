Apple has released macOS Server 5.5, improving the overall performance of Profile Manager on systems with a large number of enrolled devices. Now requiring macOS 10.13.3 High Sierra, the update also resolves an issue that caused high CPU usage and prevented tasks from completing, fixes a bug that prevented device enrollment tasks from completing, addresses a problem where tasks for some devices might not complete if the “Settings for Everyone” profile has been installed, and fixes an issue that prevented NetBoot images from being offered. ($19.99 new, free update, 194 MB, release notes, 10.13.3+)
macOS Server 5.5
Comments about macOS Server 5.5
