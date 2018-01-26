 
Apple to Deprecate Many macOS Server Services

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Apple has posted a support note titled “Prepare for changes to macOS Server,” and boy are they not kidding about big changes coming. In an update to macOS Server due in “spring 2018,” Apple will deprecate ten services by hiding them on new installations. If you’ve already configured one of the deprecated services, you’ll be able to keep using it in that update.

However, Apple will be removing the deprecated services in a future release of macOS Server, so the writing is on the wall — it’s time to start researching alternatives.

The deprecated services are:

  • Calendar
  • Contacts
  • DHCP
  • DNS
  • Mail
  • Messages
  • NetInstall
  • VPN
  • Websites
  • Wiki

For each, Apple’s support note links to alternatives, although I’m sure the Mac admin community will have additional suggestions and thoughts. If you’re not already in one of these groups, I recommend the MacEnterprise mailing list and the MacAdmins Slack team.

If I’m diffing correctly, the services that will remain in macOS Server include these three (Apple didn’t call out Software Update for elimination, but it’s already hidden, so it seems destined for the chopping block as well):

  • Open Directory
  • Profile Manager
  • Xsan

That list is in line with Apple’s statement that “macOS Server is changing to focus more on management of computers, devices, and storage on your network.”

Over at Krypted, Charles Edge has been maintaining a page that tracks the ebb and flow of services in Server over time. The number peaked quite a few revisions ago and has been dropping ever since.

Because of Apple’s obvious lack of interest in macOS Server in recent years, few people are surprised by Apple’s announcement. However, many are distressed by it because it sends a troubling message to small businesses that have long relied on OS X Server and now macOS Server. Consultants and IT admins who recommended, installed, and maintained those macOS Server setups are concerned about having to research, install, and keep up with the wide variety of apps necessary to replace all the capabilities that macOS Server provided in a single coherent package. And of course, even if the alternatives are better technically, moving to them will require non-trivial investments of time and money.

Are you using OS X Server or macOS Server now? What’s your plan for dealing with losing these services? Let us know in the comments.

 

Comments about Apple to Deprecate Many macOS Server Services

Simon  2018-01-26 19:22
To an outsider (as in somebody who doesn't administrate OS X Server boxes) that sounds like just another instance of Apple dumping professional use and/or users. Obviously selling iOS devices to teenagers is just so much more attractive to them these days.

Whenever I read about how much more revenue the latter is making Apple and why that's the reason Apple is going all consumer, I wonder if people might be confusing cause and effect. Obviously, if you alienate enough of your pro customers, it's no wonder you soon make more money with the other stuff.

But sure, money talks. I'm fine with that. I just hope Apple doesn't forget, just as fast as all those teens and hipsters jumped on the iPhone bandwagon, that same crowd will move on to the next big thing when time comes. Apple should have a backup plan for when that happens. Not sure getting rid of your longtime loyal pro customers is a good idea in light of that plan B.
Richard Holzgrafe  2018-01-26 19:39
I run a small business out of my home, and I have a Mac Mini running macOS Server that supports my web site, my email, and my calendar. Frankly, it's been a pain to administer, even for my small needs, and I won't be entirely sorry to see it go. I now hope to shift the web site and email (and domain name) to some inclusive service, like Google perhaps, and stop using my own server hardware. I will be researching my options, but I'd sure welcome advice.
Paul  2018-01-26 19:52
Server is not perfect, but for small shops the alternative right now is an expensive quagmire. So I'll be sticking to my current status quo for the near future while considering options. Hopefully someone will create a manageable alternative, but I'm not holding my breath.......
