Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.0.5, ensuring that scanning is compatible with the recently released version 16.9 of Microsoft Word 2016 (see “Microsoft Office 2016 16.9,” 21 January 2018). The reference management tool also adds support for using PDF tabs in the Attachments tab (right pane), remembers scrolled positions in PDFs in the Attachments tab when switching between references, improves find and attach of local PDFs, fixes a bug that could cause the PDF page count to fail to update when switching between PDFs, and updates the Print to Bookends feature to work in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $39.99 upgrade, 46.8 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
