Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5, a maintenance release with a number of fixes and improvements for the automation and clipboard utility. The update adds support for frames in Browser Form Actions, enables you to Option-click the Favorites button in Clipboard History Switcher to toggle “Favorites Only,” resolves an issue with Clipboard History not showing after certain copied data, improves the unused variable warning for the For Each action, and fixes a bug with latest version of Microsoft Word that prevented restoration of the clipboard. ($36 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5
Comments about Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5
