Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.30, which is now a 64-bit only app and requires OS X 10.7 Lion or later. The spam filtering utility also improves the Apple Mail - Remote Training script to now auto-create the TrainGood and TrainSpam mailboxes, updates the Outlook - Filter Mailboxes script to work around an Outlook bug that prevented getting folders by name, fixes a bug where SpamSieve could be fooled into parsing the wrong e-mail address out of a message header, resolves a "spurious" error in diagnostic reports on macOS 10.12 Sierra and later, and improves SpamSieve’s overall filtering accuracy. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
Comments about SpamSieve 2.9.30
