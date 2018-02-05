Apple Launches Repair Program for iPhone 7 “No Service” Issues

Apple has determined that some units of the iPhone 7 are displaying “No Service” in the status bar even when cellular coverage is available due to a failed component on the logic board. The company has now started a repair program to fix affected iPhones for free.
The affected iPhones were sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the United States. Here are the affected model numbers.
- A1660
- A1780
- A1779
Look on the back for the model number. You can also find it in Settings > General > About — tap the Model field to display the relevant model number.
If your iPhone 7 has one of those model numbers and is suffering from this problem, contact Apple support to schedule a free repair. If you’ve already paid to resolve this problem, Apple will contact you via email to arrange for a refund by the end of March 2018. If for some reason you don’t receive that email, contact Apple support to ask for reimbursement.