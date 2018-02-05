 
iPhone iPad iPod | 05 Feb 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (3)

Apple Launches Repair Program for iPhone 7 “No Service” Issues

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Apple has determined that some units of the iPhone 7 are displaying “No Service” in the status bar even when cellular coverage is available due to a failed component on the logic board. The company has now started a repair program to fix affected iPhones for free.

The affected iPhones were sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the United States. Here are the affected model numbers.

  • A1660
  • A1780
  • A1779

Look on the back for the model number. You can also find it in Settings > General > About — tap the Model field to display the relevant model number.

Image

If your iPhone 7 has one of those model numbers and is suffering from this problem, contact Apple support to schedule a free repair. If you’ve already paid to resolve this problem, Apple will contact you via email to arrange for a refund by the end of March 2018. If for some reason you don’t receive that email, contact Apple support to ask for reimbursement.

 

Comments about Apple Launches Repair Program for iPhone 7 “No Service” Issues

NaplesJerry  2018-02-05 13:28
Is there any way in "Settings" to determine the Model #?
The possiblity of viewing and reading the back of my iPhone 7 is zero with my eyes and Zoom using the iPhone's camera doesn't seem to have a way to bend the lens around to see the back (Joke)

Maybe we will use an associate's iphone zoom to look at the back

But seriously, is the model # hidden in Settings anwhere?
NaplesJerry  2018-02-05 13:43
Well I have a model A1660. Used the camera on my iPad to get a photo of my iPhone
Josh Centers  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2018-02-05 14:09
It is! I've added those instructions to the article.
