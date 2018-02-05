TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 5 February 2018

Banktivity 6.3 -- IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.3, adding an Uncategorized filter when viewing account transactions, preserving transaction security values when switching between transaction types, and adding an export option to budgets. The personal finance app also resolves an issue where manually entered security prices wouldn’t sync correctly, fixes a bug that caused the app’s matching algorithm to take longer than expected, and prevents a crash that could occur when editing a budget. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 29.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Read/post comments about Banktivity 6.3.

SpamSieve 2.9.30 -- Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.30, which is now a 64-bit only app and requires OS X 10.7 Lion or later. The spam filtering utility also improves the Apple Mail–Remote Training script to auto-create the TrainGood and TrainSpam mailboxes, updates the Outlook–Filter Mailboxes script to work around an Outlook bug, fixes a bug that could fool SpamSieve into parsing the wrong email address from a message header, resolves a “spurious” error in diagnostic reports in macOS 10.12 Sierra and later, and improves SpamSieve’s overall filtering accuracy. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

Read/post comments about SpamSieve 2.9.30.

Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5 -- Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5, a maintenance release with fixes and improvements for the automation and clipboard utility. The update adds support for frames in Browser Form Actions, enables you to Option-click the Favorites button in Clipboard History Switcher to toggle “Favorites Only,” resolves an issue with Clipboard History not showing after certain copied data, improves the unused variable warning for the For Each action, and fixes a bug with latest version of Microsoft Word that prevented restoration of the clipboard. ($36 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Keyboard Maestro 8.0.5.